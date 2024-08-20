Dar calls for unity and education to empower youth, rejects extremism at National Youth Convention

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of fostering peace and harmony while firmly rejecting extremism and hatred.

Speaking at the National Youth Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dar urged the youth to take up the mantle of promoting unity and tolerance. He stated, "It is the responsibility of the youth to lead efforts in uniting the nation and overcoming all differences to ensure progress."

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to advancing quality education as a means of empowering the youth.

Reflecting on the 2013-2018 PML-N government, Dar highlighted that during that period, Pakistan was on the path to becoming a G-20 member, with the country experiencing 2% food inflation, a 3.7% consumer price index, 6% growth, and the most stable currency in South Asia.

Addressing the current PDM government, he noted that its primary objective is to safeguard Pakistan, as the country's adversaries are eager to see it falter.

Dar also recognized the potential of Pakistan's youth to become catalysts for change, emphasizing the need for unity, continuous learning, and the rejection of hatred, extremism, and personal biases.

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, also spoke at the event, underscoring the government's dedication to empowering the youth through a range of transformative initiatives. He encouraged the youth to actively contribute to the nation's development, stressing that this is their duty as well.