Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs: LHC announces local holiday on Aug 26

APP
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared August 26 (Monday) as a local holiday for courts on account of the “Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA),” popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh. According to a notification issued on Monday, the LHC Principal Seat and all sessions as well as civil courts of Lahore district will not function on August 26. The notification was issued following the approval of LHC Acting Chief Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh. The Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) is a major religious event, and thousands of devotees from Pakistan and abroad are expected to attend the annual festivities.

