DC directs for improvement in cleanliness

PAKPATTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pakpattan, Sadia Mehr on Monday chaired a meeting regarding to control prices and improve cleanliness in the district. The meeting was attended by the officers from relevant departments and district price magistrates, said the Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum. The meeting focused on measures to control the prices of essential commodities and prevent overcharging in the district. During the meeting, the DC instructed the officers to regularly monitor food prices and take swift action against any violations. She emphasized that the administration’s top priority was to ensure that quality and affordable items were available to the public. On the occasion, Dr M Abdullah Tabasim, Chief Digital Monitoring Officer, highlighted the importance of this initiative in maintaining public trust. The meeting also covered the cleanliness campaign under the Suthra Punjab initiative.