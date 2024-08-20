Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC visits protective embankments of Indus River

NEWS WIRE
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, on Monday visited the protective embankments along the Indus River in Sakrand and Qazi Ahmad. He also visited the villages of Hamza Jatoi, Abdul Karim Bhutto, and Pir Syed Nazar Muhammad in the Kacha area of the river.

The DC reviewed the water situation in the Indus River and the concerned villages.  During the visit, he said on the appeal of the residents that medical campuses will be established in villages and mosquito sprays will be made.  The DC advised that as the water level in the river Indus is increasing, the villagers should move to the paddy fields.

Residents of the area said that they are currently safe in their homes and will contact the district administration if necessary.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024