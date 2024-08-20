DC visits protective embankments of Indus River

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, on Monday visited the protective embankments along the Indus River in Sakrand and Qazi Ahmad. He also visited the villages of Hamza Jatoi, Abdul Karim Bhutto, and Pir Syed Nazar Muhammad in the Kacha area of the river.

The DC reviewed the water situation in the Indus River and the concerned villages. During the visit, he said on the appeal of the residents that medical campuses will be established in villages and mosquito sprays will be made. The DC advised that as the water level in the river Indus is increasing, the villagers should move to the paddy fields.

Residents of the area said that they are currently safe in their homes and will contact the district administration if necessary.