Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

District Central administration demolishes Illegal hydrant

APP
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The administrations of districts Central and Korangi Monday during an anti-encroachment drive arrested 20 persons and demolished an illegal hydrant nearby the Lyari River. The illegal hydrant was consisting of four generators, said a statement issued here.  The action was taken as a part of the ongoing campaign against encroachments by the city administration.

Deputy Commissioner Central Fawad Ghaffar Soomro submitted a report to the Commissioner Karachi. According to the Deputy Commissioner, he received information that an illegal hydrant was being constructed on the Lyari River bed. This is a large hydrant with four big generators that operate 24/7, extract underground water, and supply it to industrial areas.

The report states that the owner claimed to have paid the water board bill. However, the report states that construction on the river bed  is illegal and equivalent to encroachment on government land. Therefore, this action was taken with the cooperation of police and relevant agencies.

Peoples Party starts asserting its role in coalition

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to continue the campaign against encroachments in the city.

Meanwhile, action has been taken against encroachments in Korangi district.  According to the report sent by the Deputy Commissioner to the Commissioner, they have removed encroachments from the Malir River during the campaign against encroachments in the Malir River.

They took this action with the help of local police and town administration.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024