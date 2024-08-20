Dreaming Big

Journalism is the profession of breaking news, leaking dossiers, and reporting dramatic twists and shocking electoral results. Despite operating in this environment of unpredictability, occasionally a story emerges that leaves even the most seasoned observers stunned. Imran Khan’s decision to apply for the position of Oxford University’s chancellor while currently incarcerated in Pakistan is one such story.

The move is so unexpected that it’s difficult to comprehend the rationale behind it. Imran Khan is presently imprisoned, leading a political party under immense pressure and facing numerous defections. He and his close circle are also dealing with serious accusations that require his attention. In this context, rather than prioritising his legal troubles or addressing the challenges faced by Pakistani citizens—whom he is supposed to represent—Imran Khan seems more focused on bolstering his legacy in the United Kingdom.

At its core, this application appears to be just that—a legacy-building exercise. His previous role as the chancellor of Bradford University, a town with a significant South Asian population, highlights the largely ceremonial nature of these positions, often attracting those with celebrity status.

However, for Imran Khan to believe that his past as a cricketing icon and London socialite qualifies him for the chancellorship of Oxford University is, at best, delusional. This becomes even more apparent when considering his potential rivals, including former British Prime Ministers like Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. If he believes that his controversial tenure as Pakistan’s Prime Minister enhances his suitability for the role, it raises even greater concerns. The only plausible motive might be the publicity generated by such an application, aimed at garnering support from overseas Pakistanis—a key constituency for his party, PTI.

Alternatively, it could be simply attributed to the idle time available in prison, leading to the conception of such fanciful ideas.