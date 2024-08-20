Education, health and welfare projects are first priority, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the great goal of serving humanity leads nations on the path to development. In her message on International Humanity Day, she extended salutations to all those who serve humanity. “I pay tribute to the servants of humanity all over the world” she said. The CM said “I salute all rescuers, doctors, nurses, aid workers engaged in serving humanity. I consider the service to humanity as an act of worship. Education, health and welfare projects are the first priority to serve people,” she said and added that the service to humanity is her manifesto and motto. CM Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan’s first air ambulance service is launched to serve humanity. She added that upgradation of hospitals and health centers has been started to fulfil the commitment to serve humanity. Field hospitals, clinics on wheels and the delivery of free medicines at the doorsteps of patients across Punjab are the initiatives of the Punjab government to serve distressed humanity, she explained. Rescue 1122 is being deployed on motorways to fulfill the mission of serving humanity, she mentioned.

“We want to create a society where every human being has a right to live with dignity. Be a servant of humanity, help whoever is in trouble, it is a duty as well as our tradition,” she said. Serving humanity is a Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) and it also earns the pleasure of Allah (SWT), she mentioned.

PDWP approves 3 development schemes worth Rs 1.8b

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 19th meeting of current fiscal year, here Monday approved three development schemes of Energy and Roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 1800.409 million. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Installation of Biogas Plant for Gujjar Colony Lahore at the cost of Rs 678.240 million

2) Construction & Rehabilitation of Metalled Road (Carpet) from Adda Khan Pur to Pull Dari Sanghi along Sadiq Branch including Service Roads (Both Sides) & Bridges City, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 505.634 million

3) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Road Bhakkar Bypass to Notak Bypass via Ratta, Mullanwali, Bhilmana, Jam (20 Km & 20 Feet Width) District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 616.535 million P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist P&D Board Masoud Anwar, Members P&D Board, Heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday visited Provincial Disaster and Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab to review the flood situation. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, while giving a detailed briefing about the flood reliefs and arrangements in the river valleys, said that medium to high flood levels passed through the river valleys of Rajanpur yesterday. The minister said that due to the advance alert of PDMA and the administration, there was no loss of life or property. The situation of water in Kuchi Canal has also been reviewed. The DG PDMA also gave a briefing about the water passages of the rivers from Kachi Canal. The minister said, “On the instructions of chief minister Punjab, we decided to visit Rajanpur immediately along with DG PDMA. Flood relief camps and rescue activities in Rajanpur will also be reviewed. All resources will be utilised to protect citizens.”