FCCI welcomes revival of Sir Syed Express

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli has welcomed the revival of Sir Syed Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi via Faisalabad. In a statement here on Monday, he said that this train would provide easy access to the business community of Faisalabad to Karachi as well as Rawalpindi. He appreciated the decision to restart this train as it was the only train which was providing a safe and speedy journey from Faisalabad to Rawalpindi. The railways should fully exploit the available potential of passengers in addition to providing them maximum facilities and ensuring timings to attract maximum passengers to switch over from road to railways journey, he added.