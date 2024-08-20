Federal cabinet approves Rs8.17b for Privatisation Commission to accelerate sales of PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has approved budget estimates of Rs8.17 billion for the Privatisation Commission for the current fiscal year, aiming to expedite the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), four distribution companies (DISCOs), and the Roosevelt Hotel.

Official sources informed The Nation that the allocation is intended to expedite the privatisation of these state-owned entities. According to the source, over Rs7.5 billion has been allocated for appointing financial advisors for state-owned entities, including the four DISCOs, Roosevelt Hotel, and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). “Rs4.2 billion will be allocated for hiring financial advisors for the four state-owned power distribution companies (DISCOs). Similarly, Rs2.10 billion has been earmarked for hiring a financial advisor for the Roosevelt Hotel. Rs1.2 billion will be allocated for appointing a financial advisor for PIA,” the source stated.

On August 2, 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) approved 24 entities for the Privatisation Programme (2024-29). It was decided that the inclusion of additional state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the privatisation programme would be considered after the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSoEs) completes its review of the categorisation of Strategic/Essential SOEs. Entities not classified as strategic or essential will be presented to the CCoP for decisions on their inclusion in the programme. The CCoP also approved the commission’s budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs8,169 million.

Meanwhile, the Power Division has convened a meeting with the DISCOs to assess their readiness for privatisation, as the federal government plans to hire financial advisor for the privatisation of three distribution companies: FESCO, IESCO, and GEPCO. This meeting is scheduled for today (August 20). The Privatisation Commission has prepared a Request for Proposal (RFP) for hiring financial advisor to facilitate private sector participation in these three distribution companies. In the first phase, the federal government has decided to focus on the privatisation of FESCO, IESCO, and GEPCO. According to the RFP, the financial advisor must be prepared to manage the privatisation of the three DISCOs either simultaneously, sequentially, or through a combination of both approaches. In this regard, the GoP is soliciting proposals from financial advisers to provide services as described in the TORs for privatisation of FESCO, GEPCO, and IESCO through privatisation process. The financial adviser is responsible for providing full sphere of transactional advisory services covering distinct phases of the transaction including details of the transaction mode and transaction structure resulting in bringing in private sector participation in the DISCOs. For achieving ultimate objective, it is expected that financial adviser shall engage a diverse multi-disciplinary team of experts with proven experience of undertaking similar transactions in electric utility distribution involving institutional, financial and corporate restructuring, with proven experience in different functions of electric power utility business (commercial, tariff, secondary transmission grid, distribution grid, commercial and allied ancillary etc) technical restructuring operational analysis of the electric utility, legal and regulatory review of the markets, power market analysis, due diligence on legal, regulatory, technical, financial, tax, HR, labour union matters, and environmental and social responsibility matters. Furthermore, the financial adviser may on-board any third-party/sub-consultants to undertake the activities relating to transaction.

The main task of the financial adviser is to advise on the details of the transaction mode and transaction structure for private participation in the DISCOs based on the comprehensive due diligence and to assist Privatisation Commission in carrying out the transaction while keeping the interests of the GoP paramount. The financial advisor is expected to take overall responsibility for all tasks and activities outlined in this agreement. This includes assisting the Privatisation Commission, the Government of Pakistan (GoP), and the respective DISCOs to ensure the successful completion of the transaction. Key responsibilities will encompass comprehensive due diligence, market analysis, restructuring (if necessary), transaction structuring, and calculating a reference price for each DISCO selected for privatisation in Phase I. The advisor will also develop marketing strategies and plans to attract private sector participation, pre-qualify investors for bidding, facilitate pre-qualified bidders in buy-side due diligence, prepare bid documents in line with industry best practices and GoP objectives, and administer the competitive bidding process.