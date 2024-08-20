Five women killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD - Five women were killed during different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 50-year-old Bakhat Bibi resident of Chak 246/R-B Kukkar Wala had an old rivalry with Allah Yar, etc. of the same locality. Over this issue, Allah Yar and his accomplices Zafar, etc. reportedly subjected Bakhat Bibi to severe torture. As a result, the woman received serious injuries and died before getting medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ramzana Bibi resident of Chak 228/R-B was shot dead by her relatives Asad, etc. over a domestic dispute whereas accused Akram shot dead his niece Amina resident of Chak 451-GB Tandlianwala as she arranged love marriage with Shahid of the same locality two months ago against the will of her uncle.

Similarly, 26-year-old Aasia Bibi resident of Garh was shot dead by her husband over a domestic dispute whereas Sakina Bibi resident of Fowara Chowk People’s Colony was killed while her spouse Zaheer sustained serious injuries when old and redundant roof of their house caved in due to rain.

The police took all bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

WASA makes channel-IV operational for sewerage

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made its channel-IV operational for sewerage after repairing its collapsed area.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Monday that the outer wall of channel-IV situated at Ahmad Nagar Colony collapsed due to heavy rains which caused severe problems for the system. However, WASA staff took this challenge on a war-footing and complete repair of the collapsed area urgently.

He also visited the site and said that the wall of the channel had collapsed due to removal of earth because area people of Ahmad Nagar, etc. stole it. A complaint has been submitted in the police station against the accused while further action was under progress. He said that seven disposal stations were linked with channel-IV and now all these stations were made functional.

He said that channel-IV was facilitating the disposal stations of Ahmad Nagar, Elahi Abad, D-Type Colony, Satiana Road and its peripheral localities. WASA has laid a steel pipe in the repaired area of channel-IV because the spell of monsoon rains was expected to continue till September 15, he added. Deputy Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director Drainage Usman Zia, Assistant Director Owais Ali and others were also present on the occasion.