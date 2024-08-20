Football Australia, foundation clubs discuss future of national second tier amidst uncertainty

and the eight foundation clubs, including South Melbourne and Sydney Olympic, met on Monday, August 19, in Sydney to address the future of the National Second Tier (NST), which faces complications that have cast doubt on its proposed 2025 launch date.

Since the NST's announcement late last year, the competition's viability has been in question, with recent updates suggesting that the original home-and-away format may not be achievable by 2025. This has led to tensions and even proposals for a ‘Champions League-style’ model, a suggestion the foundation clubs have opposed, arguing it deviates from the initial agreement.

started the meeting, emphasizing a shared commitment among all parties to develop a model that benefits the entire Australian football community. “The discussions were highly constructive, with all clubs expressing a shared vision and dedication to creating an NST that serves the interests of all stakeholders,” the statement read.

The association described the meeting as a “significant milestone” in the ongoing partnership aimed at establishing a sustainable and successful NST competition. and the foundation clubs will continue their discussions in the coming weeks, with further updates on the Request For Proposal Selection Process to be provided as the competition evolves.

Last Thursday, South Melbourne released an open letter advocating for the NST to proceed, calling it “our opportunity to finally unify the game and complete the Football pyramid.”