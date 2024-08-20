From slurry to sustainability: KP begins regularising marble factories

Peshawar - For the first time, authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started a campaign to regularise marbles factories, starting with Mardan district where around 120 marble factories are being regularised in one go.

For decades, these marble factories have been functioning without the ambit of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) so far. On Monday, a meeting was held between the owners of marble factories and EPA authorities.

Talking to The Nation, EPA Director Haleema Iqbal said that the meeting discussed the measures necessary to contain curb environmental pollution and also to regularise the marble factories situated in various parts of the province.

She added that the EPA had launched operations against environmental pollution and before the latest drive, they had also regularised various industrial units in the Hayatabad Industrial estate with the ultimate aim of fighting environmental pollution.

The environment friendly measures that are to be enforced upon marble factories as per their regularisation and registration under the EPA includes setting up of safety water tanks and the recycling of water in the marble factories.

For slurry emitted from the factories, safety water tanks will be established so that the waste does not cause pollution in the areas adjacent to the marble factories.

Secondly, the water recycling in these factories will not only save water but will also preserve environment. A marble factory does not need fresh and clean water for its functioning but the water can be recycled for reuse.

Haleema further said that campaign is not just about marble factories, but that in the future they are also planning to regularise pharmaceutical companies, crushing plants and others.