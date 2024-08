Funeral prayers for DSP Chaudhry Musarat Abbas offered

CHAKWAL - The funeral prayers for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Musarat Abbas, were offered in his ancestral graveyard of village Saral here on Monday. He was the brother of Director General Information Department Lahore Chaudhry Shafqat Abbas, Chairman Union Council Saral Chaudhry Nisar Abbas, former MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Ejaz Hussain Farhat, Chaudhry Nasir Abbas (Late), Chaudhry Ameer Abbas (Late), and nephew of Sardar Habib Khan Kot Chaudharyan and brother-in-law of Raja Tariq Afzal Kalis. The funeral prayers were attended by MNA Haji Sardar Ghulam Abbas, MPA Tanveer Aslam Sethi, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Muhammad Asim Khichi, Senior Journalist and former MNA Chaudhry Ayaz Ameer, former Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Sarfraz, Chief Sardar Group Sardar Aftab Akbar Khan, General Retired Hafiz Masroor Ahmed Bhatta, Brigadier Najab Khan, General Retired Yaqoob Khan, Chaudhry Ali Nasir Bhatti, Sardar Azhar Abbas, Sardar Colonel Zulfikar Khan, Raja Haroon Sarfraz Chakwal, Former MPA Rawalpindi Chaudhry Kamran Khan Chakri, DSP Traffic Raja Shakeel Ahmed, Senior Journalist Hafiz Mohammad Iqbal, Editor K-2 Raja Kashif, Ex-Chairman Union Council Mangwal Haji Gulistan, Sajjad Hussain Mair, Chaudhry Amjad Hussain Advocate, Chaudhry Najamul Hasan Gondal, Seth Adeel Ahmad, Azadar Chaudhry Azhar Abbas Chakwal, Chaudhry Sajid Hussain Advocate, Tariq Jameel Khan, Chaudhry Yusuf Thoha, Contractor Sajjad Hussain, SHO Police Station Dhadial Mirza Asif, and prominent figures from different departments, and senior journalists also participated.