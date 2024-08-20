Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods

Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods
August 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and floods in various parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a message, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, stating that he shares their grief during this difficult time. Gilani offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured and urged relevant authorities to expedite their relief efforts. He emphasized that natural disasters are a global challenge, and their negative impacts can only be mitigated through collective efforts.

Highlighting the challenges Pakistan faces due to climate change, he advised people to take precautionary measures during the rainy season.

