Girl rescued from abuse by Lahore authorities sing Women Safety App

In a swift and coordinated effort, authorities rescued a young woman who had been subjected to violence and abuse by her relatives. The incident unfolded after the Virtual Women Police Station received an urgent call from the victim, reporting that her relatives were planning to kill her.

The girl, who had a love marriage in Mianwali, revealed that she was forcibly brought to Lahore by her relatives. In desperation, she contacted the police, pleading to be saved.

According to a Safe Cities spokesperson, the victim was unfamiliar with Lahore, as it was her first time in the city. Despite this, the Virtual Women Police Station successfully tracked her location using the Women Safety App and promptly dispatched police to her aid. The Nishtar Colony Police responded immediately, rescuing the girl from her captors.

With her consent, the girl was sent to Darul Aman, a shelter home, where she is now safe.

Authorities are urging women in distress to utilize the Virtual Women Police Station's services by calling 15 during any emergency.