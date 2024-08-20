Gold rates dip by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price7of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs260,000 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs260,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs222,908 from Rs223,080, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs204,332 from Rs204,490, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the int’l market decreased by $5 to $2,502 from $.2,507, the association reported.