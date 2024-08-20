Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Govt to establish 250 E-Rozgar centres

August 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The government has announced the establishment of over 250 E-Rozgar centers across the country in collaboration with provincial governments and private institutions. These centers aim to provide essential facilities to hardworking and skilled youth in smaller cities, helping them access digital opportunities, according to an official from the Ministry of IT. The E-Rozgar centers will be set up in every district of the country.

 Their distribution is based on the population of each province, as well as data from 1.2 million freelancers registered with Ignite. Punjab will lead with 149 centers, followed by Sindh with 51, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28, and other regions including the federal capital Islamabad with 11 centers, Balochistan with 6, Azad Kashmir with 3, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 2.

