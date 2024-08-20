Hindu religious festival Raksha Bandhan being celebrated across globe

K A N D H KOT - The Hindus religious festival the bond of love (Raksha Bandhan) as known as festival of Rakhi is being celebrated with great fervor and zeal across globe.

This tradition is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month Shravan, which usually falls in the month of August.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a thread called “Rakhi” on their brother’s wrist to symbolise the prayers and love towards their bond and wish him good health and wealth. In return, brothers give their sisters gifts, love and blessings. To mark the day millions of girls, women of Hindu community knot Rakhis (sacred thread) to their brothers with prayers and happiness.

In this connection, dozens of events and programs would be organised by Hindus. It is also known that most of people festivities restricted to their households with sisters and family members for Aarti worship, Aarti is also proper Hindhi word which means protection from bad omen and curse. Youth of Hindus including Rajesh Kumar, Varun, Arun Raja and others told that Raksha Bandhan was the religious day of Hindus, while it shows pious bond of both sisters and brothers.

Raksha Bandhan is combination of two words Raksha means protect while Bandhan denotes a relation. Hence this festival symbolises the bond of protection a d love between siblings. Every year this festival is eagerly awaited by brothers and sisters to show love and shower blessings to each other. They told on that day they feel very joys and happiness that’s why that their lovely sisters tie the thread of Rakhi around their wrists under takes an oath for her protection.

However siblings exchange gifts, sweets along with prayers and spend whole the day with their family members and relatives.

It is mentioned that Raksha Bandhan is most popular festival of Hindus also called Rakhi festival. According to Hindu’s calendar it falls on purnima or full moon day as sisters express affection of pious love with their brothers. Meanwhile people of Hindu community thronged to Rakhi stalls and shops which were set up by local people particularly Hindus at various parts of district. It was observed hundreds of varieties of Rakhis were available at the stalls.