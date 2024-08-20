ICT launches crackdown on plastic bags

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started a firm campaign against the use of plastic bags in local markets of the Federal Capital, with a clear message: violations will not be tolerated.

During a recent visit to the H-9 Sunday bazaar, Assistant Commissioner I-9 enforced the district’s strict ban on plastic bags, said the spokesman of the ICT administration.

Accompanied by district administration teams, the AC confiscated plastic bags and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on those found using them. This action is part of a broader effort to eliminate the use of plastic bags in Islamabad, as highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner.

The district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, meaning any violation of the ban would be met with strict legal action. The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the ban was comprehensive, with consistent enforcement planned across all markets.

The district’s commitment to this policy aims to ensure that plastic bags are completely removed from circulation in the city.