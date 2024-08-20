IESCO recovers Rs3949.27m from defaulters

Islamabad - Following the directives of Dr. Tahir Masood, chairman of the board of directors, the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy has intensified its campaign against power pilferers and defaulters across the entire IESCO region. Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan, while briefing, stated that IESCO detection teams, in collaboration with the Police, FIA, and other law enforcement agencies, have charged Rs. 676.23 million to electricity thieves, registered 2,345 FIRs, and arrested 1,907 power pilferers.In the ongoing national campaign, IESCO recovery teams have ensured the recovery of more than Rs. 3,949.27 million from 148,617 running and dead defaulters. Teams also removed meters and transformers of those who failed to pay outstanding bills. IESCO Chief expressed his commitment to eliminating power theft from the IESCO region for a stronger economy and a brighter Pakistan. He urged customers to identify power theft and to pay electricity bills promptly as a national responsibility.