IHC voids new plots in old sectors by CDA

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has struck down the creation of new plots in old sectors by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and ordered the demolition of any structures or houses erected during the pendency of the case.

A single bench of the IHC, led by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, issued the ruling in a case related to Sector G-11/3. The case was brought forward by residents of G-11/3, Kamran Khan and Muhammad Asif, through their counsel Pir Khizar Hayat and Umer Ijaz Gilani. The petitioners challenged the CDA’s decision to carve out new plots in an open space adjacent to a nullah, arguing that the layout plan for their area had been finalized in the 1990s. They contended that the new plots would disrupt the neighborhood’s tranquility, reduce visual relief, and deprive children of a play area.

Counsel for the petitioners, Pir Khizar Hayat, argued that the creation of new plots violated the petitioners’ right to life under Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He also highlighted that such developments could pose a flooding risk, citing a similar incident in Sector E-11 in 2021, where a woman and her child lost their lives.

The CDA defended its actions by relying on the ‘Regulation of Amendment in Layout Plan 2019,’ which grants the CDA broad powers to amend sector layout plans. The CDA claimed that the new plots were created in accordance with these regulations.

However, Justice Sardar Ishaq Khan ruled in favor of the petitioners, criticizing the CDA for illegally creating plots after the layout plan had been finalized.

The court expressed concern that if the CDA were allowed to create new plots in developed areas, it would undermine the certainty and stability for property owners who had invested time and money based on existing layouts.

The court was particularly dismayed by the CDA’s approach, noting that instead of developing new sectors, the CDA was searching for small spaces in already developed sectors to create new plots. The judgment emphasized that even though such developments did not change the residential character of the area, they did alter the ‘character of the residence’ for the petitioners, which is not permissible after a layout plan is approved.

The court ordered that a house under construction on the contested site be demolished, with the debris cleared within 30 days. The judgment also allowed the allottees of the illegal plots to seek compensation from the CDA through separate legal proceedings.