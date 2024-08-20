Summer vacation is typically prime internship season, offering valuable experience to those new to their fields by providing insight into actual work, flexibility in tasks, and access to various departments within a firm. However, it is crucial that these internships are structured to avoid exploiting the interns.

Internships can be broadly divided into two categories: unpaid internships, where interns work like employees—showing punctuality, accuracy, and efficiency—but receive only a certificate of experience without any financial compensation; and paid internships, where interns receive remuneration along with experience certificates and other benefits for their contributions. Since the rise of the corporate era, there has been a trend of employers offering internships to students to help them develop marketable skills. Internships have become so ubiquitous that they are often mandatory for students, and those who forgo them may lose out on job opportunities. However, where opportunities should be equal for all, the market often prioritises candidates with internship experience, leaving students at the mercy of employers and unable to demand even the minimum wage.

The division of internships into paid and unpaid categories promotes an unequal society, where unpaid interns are denied basic labour rights compared to their paid counterparts. Unpaid internships are typically feasible only for wealthier students who can afford their living expenses during the internship period. In contrast, unpaid internships place a significant financial burden on candidates from middle- or lower-class families, who may struggle with costs such as transportation and meals.

Unpaid internships not only involve free labour but also resemble indentured servitude. This practice systematically exploits students, devaluing their time and skills simply because they lack experience. It is unjust that access to valuable work experience and opportunities is unevenly distributed, with some interns receiving benefits while others receive none. There is no justification for denying students pay for their internships. For example, consider a company with five employees: Mr. X, the CEO, earns eight lakh rupees per month; Mr. Y, the CEO’s secretary, earns five lakh; and Mr. Z, a junior assistant, earns three lakh. Meanwhile, the remaining two are unpaid interns. Such a setup unfairly benefits only the company and its wealthier employees or owner.

Internships should provide not only experience but also exposure to fields and professions that interns aim to pursue in the future, along with networking opportunities. However, if internships devolve into menial tasks like photocopying papers or serving tea to bosses, they become a waste of time and energy. Therefore, internships must be thoughtfully designed and managed to ensure they are mutually beneficial for both the employer and the intern.

In reality, internships often serve as a convenient way for corporations to train new workers before they enter the job market, sometimes under the guise of gaining experience or offering low or no wages. Unfortunately, due to high unemployment rates in Pakistan, employers often exploit interns by making them work longer hours than permanent employees while providing little to no salary or benefits.

Indeed, rewarding interns or students with stipends and remuneration during their internships serves as financial motivation, leading to higher-quality work that contributes to a company’s revenue. However, it is concerning that corporations promote a narrative of capitalism where interns are hired to help capitalists become richer while they themselves become poorer under the guise of learning and gaining experience. This practice increases financial strain on young people while employers reap the full benefit of free labour.

Unfortunately, the state has neither laws nor legislation to regulate how interns should be managed, treated, and compensated, including setting minimum wages to support basic needs such as medical expenses, transportation, or food. This lack of regulation has allowed employers to exploit interns. An inevitable French Revolution-like uprising may be needed to topple the unchecked capitalism that enables such exploitation.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Labour should promptly establish policies to regulate internships, including setting rules on maximum duration and ensuring a minimum wage or stipend. Basic rights for interns must be clearly defined to prevent violations of fundamental rights, such as Article 2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ensuring freedom from discrimination, and Article 23, guaranteeing equal pay for equal work. Internships should be formally recognised as labour under labour laws, not only in Pakistan but globally, ensuring fair compensation for the work performed. It is unethical to expect anyone to work without adequate compensation.

Muneer Hussain

The writer is a law undergrad at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) Karachi. He can be reached at muneerhussain.szabul@gmail.com.