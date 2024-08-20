Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iraq lauds Pakistan’s counter-terrorism sacrifices

NEWS WIRE
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    Secretary Defence of Iraq Lieutenant General Ahmed Dawood Salman called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Matters of bilateral interests including, emerging security environment and enhancement of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary commended the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024