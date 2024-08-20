Islamabad intensifies monkeypox screening measures

ISLAMABAD - In response to the growing threat of monkeypox, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has intensified its efforts to ensure the safety of citizens. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, recently inspected the screening measures at Islamabad Airport to prevent the spread of the virus, said the spokesman of the ICT administration.

The DC reviewed the current screening procedures for passengers arriving from abroad and directed health officials to expedite the process, ensuring that no passenger goes unchecked. He expressed satisfaction with the health department staff who were actively screening every passenger from foreign countries.

The DC also instructed that if any symptoms of monkeypox were detected, the patient would be immediately isolated and transferred to PIMS Hospital for further care. He noted that PIMS Hospital has been prepared to handle monkeypox cases, with special arrangements made to isolate and treat affected patients. The hospital has been designated as an isolation management unit, with a special focal person appointed to oversee operations related to the DC Islamabad unit.

These steps reflect the district administration’s proactive approach to controlling the spread of monkeypox and protecting public health, the spokesman added.