Islamabad police arrest 34 outlaws, seize drugs and weapons

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have apprehended 34 outlaws from various areas of the city in the past 24 hours, recovering drugs, weapons, and ammunition from their possession, according to a public relations officer on Monday. This crackdown follows the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aimed at eliminating crime in the city.

Among the arrested, Aabpara police detained Shakoor Ahmad with 216 grams of hashish, Kohsar police arrested Shan with a 30-bore pistol, and Sumbal police apprehended Rehman Ullah for illegally filling gas cylinders. Tarnol police arrested three individuals—Kamran, Bilal, and Zeeshan—and recovered three 30-bore pistols from them, while Shams Colony police nabbed Farzan and Arshad with two 30-bore pistols. Sabzi Mandi police caught Mobina Khan with 260 grams of hashish, and Koral police arrested Salman Khan with an iron punch, along with Waseem, Qasim, and Yasir for illegally selling petrol. Phulgran police detained three individuals—Salman, Shah Wali, and Afzal—and recovered 570 grams of hashish and a 30-bore pistol.

In a separate operation, police also detained 10 more outlaws, seizing additional drugs and weapons. Sangjani police arrested Hamza with a 30-bore pistol, Sumbal police caught Muhammad Islam and Iqra with 1,190 grams of heroin, and Koral police arrested Khan Muhammad for illegal petrol sales. Kirpa police detained Muhammad Ejaz with a 30-bore pistol, while Shahzad Town police nabbed Hayat Ullah with 550 grams of hashish.

During a crackdown on proclaimed offenders, Islamabad police teams also arrested four absconders and target offenders. Police Station Industrial-Area officials apprehended two members of an interprovincial thief gang, recovering a stolen laptop and cash. Khanna police arrested two members of a snatcher gang, recovering snatched motorbikes, cash, mobile phones, and weapons used in the crimes.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway. DIG Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, has directed police officials to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements, emphasizing that no criminal will be allowed to disturb the peace and safety of citizens. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity through the “Pucar-15” helpline or the “ICT-15” app.