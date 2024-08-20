Islamabad to get modern 100-bed international hospital

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 100-bed international hospital in Islamabad, a collaborative project between the National Police Foundation (NPF) and a Turkish company, set to revolutionize healthcare for policemen and public. Mohsin Naqvi in his address emphasized the significance of this project, stating, “This hospital will provide advanced health facilities to policemen and the public, showcasing our commitment to their welfare.”

The hospital, valued at an estimated 5 billion rupees, is being entirely funded and constructed by the Turkish company. Naqvi said that the project not only marks a significant step in improving health facilities in the region but is also seen as a major breakthrough for the NPF, which has been revitalized under the leadership of Sabir Ahmed, MD NPF. Minister Naqvi highlighted that the proceeds from this and other NPF projects are being channeled into the welfare of police officers and the families of martyrs. He emphasized the government’s dedication to supporting these initiatives across Pakistan, including recent efforts in Hyderabad and the ongoing reconstruction of the National Police Academy. This new hospital is expected to significantly enhance healthcare services for the police force and the general public, setting a new standard for healthcare infrastructure in the region.