Islamia College to set up research centre in Swabi

PESHAWAR - The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar, Prof Dr Ali Muhammad, has announced that a research centre will be established in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and the provincial government on the land of Hund in Swabi, which will be allocated by the college.

He made the statement during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Swabi Nasrullah Yusufzai.

Professor Dr Ali Muhammad said that Islamia College has 4,000 kanals of land in Hund, Swabi, which will be allocated for the establishment of a research centre in collaboration with HEC Islamabad and the provincial government.

The centre will conduct research in various fields and will benefit the students.

He said that the founder of Islamia College, Abdul Qayyum Khan, belonged to Swabi and the Yusufzai tribe, and that the people of Swabi are known for their love of knowledge and have made significant contributions in various fields.

The DC assured that he will provide full support to Islamia College in this endeavour, as it is a prestigious institution that has produced many notable personalities in various fields.