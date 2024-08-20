Israeli soldier, two Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes

Beirut, Lebanon - An Israeli soldier and two Hezbollah fighters were killed Monday in clashes, Israel’s military and the Lebanese group said, the latest in a wave of cross-border violence. Hezbollah has exchanged regular fire with the Israeli army in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war. The Israeli military said Monday a member of its Bedouin Trackers Unit “fell during combat in northern Israel”. Hezbollah said two of its fighters were “martyred”, after Lebanon’s health ministry reported that an Israeli strike left two people dead in the border village of Hula. Israel’s military said air forces struck in the Hula area in south Lebanon. Hezbollah had said earlier it launched a “simultaneous air attack” with “explosive-laden drones” on two Israeli military positions -- the Yaara barracks near the border, and a base near the coastal town of Acre, around 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the frontier.