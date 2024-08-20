ITP cracks down on illegal parking

Islamabad - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has initiated a campaign against illegal parking and the encroachment of footpaths, following directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, is overseeing the campaign, as reported by a police spokesman on Monday. The campaign targets showroom and shopping mall administrators in areas such as G-11 Markaz, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-9, I-8 Markaz, Blue Area, Jinnah Super Market, F-6 Super Market, Aabpara, and Bhara Kahu markets. Vehicles parked on footpaths have been removed, and those responsible have been warned to comply with traffic regulations or face strict consequences. During the ongoing year, the Islamabad Police has issued over 68,000 fine tickets for wrong parking, with several vehicles impounded for obstructing footpaths. CTO Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, emphasized that maintaining traffic discipline and ensuring convenience for road users is a top priority. Special squads have been formed to remove illegal parking and clear footpaths, with indiscriminate action promised against violators.