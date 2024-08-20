Khanzada calls power bill relief package ‘historic’

Attock - Member District Monitoring Committee and former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada praised the relief package announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which aims to subsidize electricity costs for consumers in Punjab, calling the step “historic.”

Speaking to newsmen in Hazro town of Attock, Khanzada stated that electricity consumers across Punjab would receive a relief of Rs. 14 per unit for two consecutive months, describing the initiative as one that provides relief to the masses at the grassroots level. He emphasized that this was a “truly public-friendly initiative” by Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab chief minister, noting that “the government has prioritized public relief since taking office.”

In response to a question, Khanzada explained that the package offers a relief of Rs. 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units of electricity, providing much-needed respite from high electricity bills. He added, “Public relief and reducing inflation are the PML-government’s top priorities,” while pointing to the previous government’s policies, particularly under Imran Khan, as the cause of current economic challenges.

Khanzada also highlighted another significant project introduced by the chief minister, involving the provision of solar panels to those in need. With an estimated budget of Rs. 700 billion, this project aims to bring comfort to poor, lower-middle, and middle-class citizens.