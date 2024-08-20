KMU, SAME RPS UK sign MoU to train KP nurses

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar following an initiative by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and in collaboration with the Health Department, has entered into an agreement with SAME RPS, UK.

The agreement was signed by Vice-Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Dr Ejaz Hussain representative of SAME RPS UK at the Chief Minister’s House in the presence of Provincial Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah. Dr Khalil chief HSRU and Registrar KMU Inamullah Wazir were also present on the occasion.

It is worth to mention that this partnership will provide advanced training to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nurses through faculty from esteemed medical schools in UK. The Chief Minister aims to elevate the standards of nursing care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet international benchmarks.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will fund the training for 503 public sector nurses to enhance nursing care across the region. The UK team commended the facilities and initiatives at KMU and committed to training 503 public sector and 196 private sector nurses in seven batches over the coming year.