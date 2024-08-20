KP govt making efforts to address industries’ energy problem: SACM

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher on Monday said that the government is making efforts to utilise 180 megawatt electricity of its own resources to address the energy problem of the local industries.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution function of Interlink Communication Private Limited, a mobile phone accessories company. The best performing sales officers and other employees of the company were awarded awards.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Interlink Communications, Ayaz Ali, Country Manager, Shoaibuddin, General Manager (Sales) Saifullah and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M Saddiq, sales officers and other concerned staffers also attended the ceremony.

The SACM awarded the best performing sales officers and other staffers with prizes including cash, shields and commendation certificates and appreciated their performance.

Abdul Karim Tordher said that the province has started work on utilising its own resources for the economic development and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Development Company is being set up for the use of the mineral resources. He said that different unfavourable situations in the past had born negative impact on the business activities. However, he said the region is blessed with precious natural resources and various sectors offers huge potential of development.

The provincial government, he said is focusing on the utilisation of the available natural resources potential economic sectors to stand the province on its own feet. He said that the development of any institute or company depends on its marketing and sales department and when this section carries out its performance with best strategy it takes the company towards development and achievement of the desired goal. The Special Assistant attributed the achievements of the Accessories Company to its sales department.

Presenting a brief review of the measures taken by the provincial government for the economic development and promotion of industries and provision of conducive business environment, he said that a markup-free credit scheme has been initiated through Akhuwat Foundation for the graduates of various technical trade courses of the technical education. The purpose of the scheme is to enable such youth to begin their own business and earn livelihood on the basis of their skill.

He said that in the housing sector, the provincial government is beginning a markup free credit scheme of Rs.1.5 million for the construction of the house. Similarly, he said that an Ehsas Rozgar Scheme is also being initiated for beginning various businesses in head of cluster development programme. He said that these all schemes will leave direct impact on the downtrodden class of the society, so they could stand on their own feet.