Lahore police arrest suspect linked to fake news that triggered UK riots

Lahore Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect linked to the spread of fake news that incited violent riots in the United Kingdom.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran confirmed the arrest of the individual from the Defence area of Lahore, who has since been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

The suspect was reportedly employed by a news platform in Pakistan and was accused of disseminating false information regarding the identity of the perpetrator behind the murder of three girls.

Sources revealed that the fake news led to violent riots in England. The incident in question involved a knife attack in Western England, where three girls were tragically killed, and several others were injured.

In the aftermath, the social media channel Channel3Now falsely reported that a Muslim asylum seeker named Ali-Al-Shakati was responsible for the attack. The misinformation rapidly spread, fueling riots. It was later discovered that Channel3Now was operating from Lahore.