Lahore receives moderate rain

LAHORE - Light to moderate rain occurred in the provincial capital on Monday morning and inundated low-lying areas. However, it bought down humidity. The rain started at 11:20am and continued for more than an hour varying from light to heavy rain with occasional gaps. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles ev­erywhere. Jail Road received 30 millimeter, Nishter Town 48, Chowk Nakhuda 29, Pani Wala Talab 53, Laxmi Chowk 55, Gulberg 52, Airport 8, Upper Mall 50, Mughlapura 25, Samanabad 47, Johar Town 1, Gulshan-e-Ravi 51.

, Farrukhabad 25 and other areas also witnessed light rain.

City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain. WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhary Shehbaz Ahmed, MD Ghafrana Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Moosa Raza, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar and other officers also monitored drainage activities in the low lying areas.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region during the next 24 hours.