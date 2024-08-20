Larkana Mayor praises admin for effectively tackling rain emergency

LARKANA - Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Lohar on Monday lauded the preemptive measures and coordinated efforts of the administration to tackle rain emergency and draining the rainwater in Larkana.

He said this while talking media persons at the Larkana Press Club here on Monday. Anwar stated that contrary to concerns about sudden monsoon rains, forecasts had predicted the weather conditions 2 to 3 months in advance. Consequently, all 33 disposal machines had been activated in preparation. Mayor highlighted the collaboration between elected representatives, Sindh Solid Waste Management, and Rescue 1122 in addressing the situation. “Our team has been working around the clock to drain the rainwater,” he said. With a city of population 800,000, the Deputy Mayor, town committees, and UC chairmen have been actively involved, successfully removing 80% of the accumulated rainwater over the past three days. In contrast to previous years, where drainage could take months, recent improvements in infrastructure have accelerated the process. Lohar praised the full support from SEPCO, noting that the operational disposal machines benefited from uninterrupted power supply.

He said that rains water is standing in one or two places including Pir Circuit Road of Larkana city, which will be drained by tonight. Additionally, he mentioned that agricultural land near Yar Muhammad Colony has experienced water accumulation, but the installation of 8 to 10 watering machines would soon alleviate this issue.

Addressing traffic concerns, Lohar noted that congestion around the vegetable market has improved, and plans are underway to relocate the market to Otha Chowk to further ease traffic flow.