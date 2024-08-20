Leaders for tomorrow awards 2024: Punjab's top students honored

The Leaders for Tomorrow Awards 2024 ceremony, hosted by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, celebrated the top position holders of Punjab with millions in cash prizes, scholarships, and other honors. The event took place at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Awards and Honors:

Cash Prizes: A total of PKR 58.6 million was awarded to 138 top students and their teachers from nine boards across Punjab.

Scholarships: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the CM Scholarship Program for these top students.

Honor Guard: The Punjab Police presented a guard of honor to the position holders, with the Chief Minister visibly moved by the ceremony.

First AI University: Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the establishment of Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence University at Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Tuition Fees: She committed to covering the tuition fees for students at the institutions of their choice.

Ceremonial Highlights:

The position holders were welcomed with a guard of honor from the Punjab Police and saluted by the Punjab Police Band.

A documentary was presented showcasing student feedback on the Chief Minister's special initiatives in the education sector.

The ceremony featured recitations from Quran by Usman Tahir Jappa, a naat by Hanfiya Khalil from Government School Cantt, and performances of the national anthem and patriotic songs by students from Government High School Walton.

Speeches and Acknowledgments:

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressed the students, urging them to view their country as their own and to think as one nation. She also received a memento in recognition of her efforts.

Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized the importance of transparent exams and acknowledged that without them, middle-class students might not have achieved top positions. He also highlighted that a student from the Daanish School in Mianwali topped the Laincludinghore Board. Sikandar Hayat also praised the Chief Minister for historic reforms in the education sector, the revamping of government schools and the anticipated elimination of the 'booty mafia.'

Special Tributes:

Zia-ul-Haq, a student from DG Khan Board, presented a painting to the Chief Minister.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers including Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafiq, Ramesh Singh Arora, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, relevant secretaries, and the parents of the position holders attended the event.

The ceremony was marked by high spirits and national pride as the achievements of Punjab's brightest students were celebrated.