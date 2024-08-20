Tuesday, August 20, 2024
LPG distributors directed to follow OGRA SOPs

August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Additional Controller Civil Defense Hyderabad has said that after the incident of LPG cylinder explosion in Pretabad area, all the LPG shops and agencies were sealed and they have been removed from all densely populated areas and moved to more suitable locations.

 In a press release issued on Monday, it was clarified that LPG distributors have been directed to comply with guidelines set by the Civil Defense and district administration under OGRA SOPs.   According to the statement, no agency holder will be allowed to fill cylinder from cylinder and if any LPG distributor violates this, legal action will be taken against them and their license will also be cancelled.  The statement further warned those involved in illegal LPG businesses should cease their operations immediately as Civil Defense and Revenue teams were actively conducting raids, and violators will be heavily fined, and their licenses will be revoked.  Moreover, the Deputy Controller Saqib Ali submitted challans in the consumer court against 5 shopkeepers of Latifabad and Qasimabad for violating OGRA SOPs.

