Malala lives out her ‘wildest dreams’ at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

August 20, 2024
LONDON   -   Malala Yousafzai was overcome with nostalgia after she experienced her first real concert at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The Nobel Peace Prize winner took to her Instagram to share the highlights of her exciting night which she shared with her husband Asser Malik and their friends. Malala was seen smiling bright as she posed next to her beau and friends, showing off her friendship bracelets. She appeared joyful as she saw her “favourite” popstar perform in person. The carousel post was accompanied by a lengthy caption, which detailed past life and how becoming a Swiftie is a special part of it. “Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift,” she began. “Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY.” Malala recalled singing with “all of our heart,” as she took in the joy and “felt every second” as she marked the beginning of her journey as a Swiftie.

“It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift.”  In her note, she also penned about the hardships she faced in her hometown Swat and how “music made my friends and me feel confident and free.”  She ended her note with a hopeful message, “And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams.”

