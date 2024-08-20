Monsoon rains expected in Balochistan from August 20-22: NDMA

ISLAMABAD - The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday anticipated more rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from August 20 till 22 at scattered places in Northeastern districts of Balochistan. The vulnerable districts included Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Quetta, Ziarat, and Kalat and Eastern Parts of Balochistan Khuzdar, Dadu, Lasbela, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Washuk, Kachhi and Jafarabad, a news release said. “Rains may cause flash flows in streams of Khuzdar, Dadu, Lasbela, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Washuk, Musakhel, Duki,Barkhan, Sibi and Kohlu. River Bridge abutments can be damaged due to erosive action of increased flows,” it said. The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding. The NDMA issued instructions to local authorities and rescue services to stay on high alert. Regular monitoring of Hydraulic Structures (Bridges, Culverts, Small Dams) and Flood Protection Structures are recommended. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.