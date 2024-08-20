MQM-P leader Syed Mustafa Kamal urges PM to develop comprehensive national electricity policy

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal has urged the Prime Minister to develop a comprehensive national electricity policy to address the country’s ongoing energy crisis. Kamal emphasized that any policy for relief in electricity bills should include Sindh, particularly Karachi, which continues to contribute 51% to the national economy despite significant challenges.

Expressing concerns over high electricity tariffs and capacity payments, Kamal called for immediate relief for the public. He clarified that his recent discussions with the Prime Minister were focused on broader electricity issues affecting the entire country, not just specific provinces.

Kamal also criticized the Sindh government for its “discriminatory” treatment of Karachi and Hyderabad, stressing the need for fair and equitable treatment across all regions. He urged the government to offer affordable land to investors to stimulate investment and to focus on internal management improvements to provide relief from rising electricity costs.

Additionally, Kamal raised concerns about the misuse of fake domiciles to take away 40% of jobs allocated under the urban quota in Sindh, further disadvantaging citizens in the province. Despite criticizing current policies, Kamal expressed optimism that the federal government would eventually provide relief to the public on electricity bills.