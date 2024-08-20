Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Muqam urges KP govt to prioritise public service over politics

August 20, 2024
Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr. Ameer Muqam on Monday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to prioritize public service over politics after learning examples set by other provinces. The KP government’s focus on alleged corruption has hindered its ability to address the needs of its citizens, he said this while addressing a press conference here. He emphasized that other provinces, such as Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh, have made significant strides in providing relief to their populations. The federal minister also commended the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and acknowledged the efforts of the Chief Ministers of Balochistan, and Sindh in addressing public issues. The minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken by these provinces, including Punjab’s provision of 45 billion rupees in relief, Balochistan’s resolution of the 27,000 tube wells issue, and Sindh’s efforts to provide housing for flood victims.

TTAP reviews preparations for PTI rally

In contrast, Muqam alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been embroiled in corruption scandals, including those related to wheat, mining, and forest management.

He also criticized the sale of university grounds and the lack of projects initiated by the provincial government for the benefit of its citizens.

Muqam highlighted the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war against terrorism and emphasized the need for the government to prioritize public welfare.

