‘My Pakistan’ exhibition kicks off at Coopera Art Gallery

LAHORE - A fantastic exhibition of paintings titled ‘My Pakistan’ was kicked off at Coopera Art Gallery in connection with the Independence Day. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mussarat Chughtai. Eighteen most senior including budding painters participated and decorated the walls of the gallery with four dozen vibrant paintings reflecting culture, heritage and life. The painters showed their patriotic love with the country and captured landmarks of all the provinces. This exhibition was organised by the Conservation Society in collaboration with Coopera Art Gallery. Some of the participants are: Dr Ajaz Anwar, Muhammad Javed, Mahboob Ali, Khalid Latif , Saeed Ahmed, Munawar Mohiuddin, Kiran Khalid, Maria, Kamangar. The chief guest was highly impressed with the artworks and said, “Our country is a great blessing for us and the artists proved their extraordinary attachment with it through their intriguing works.”

A large number of art enthusiasts, students and artists participated in the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open for the public daily except holidays until September 2, 2024 from 10 am to 6 pm.