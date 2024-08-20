NA body seeks enhanced support for small exporters in Duty Drawback Scheme

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce urged support for small exporters amid allocation of Rs10 billion for Duty Drawback Scheme.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce held on Monday at the Parliament House Islamabad under the chairmanship of Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA. During discussion on the payment of pending verified claims under the Duty Drawbacks of Local Taxes Scheme, the committee was informed by the ministry that against a demand of Rs37.306 billion, only Rs10 billion had been allocated by the Finance Division for FY 2024-25. Expressing concern, the committee directed the ministry to prioritise accommodating small exporters from the allocated Rs10 billion to ensure their continued business operations. Additionally, the committee called for concerted efforts to secure the remaining funds from the Finance Division to address the needs of all exporters.

Highlighting the performance of Pakistan’s trade missions abroad, the ministry reported significant improvements in the selection criteria for Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) and an enhancement in their responsibilities, including trade diplomacy. The ministry’s online portal, set to be inaugurated soon, will assist in evaluating the performance of these officers. The committee directed that a comparison of the outcomes of previous and current Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) be provided to it in the next meeting. In discussing the export of specific items, the committee noted that Pakistan, despite having the world’s fifth-largest reserve of gemstones, has struggled to attract sufficient attention from authorities. Consequently, the committee decided to form a four-member sub-committee, chaired by Muhammad Atif Khan, MNA, with members Gul Asghar Khan, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi and Ms Kiran Haider, MNAs. The sub-committee will explore ways to harness this valuable natural resource to generate revenue for country.

The meeting was attended by the commerce minister and other members namely—Muhammad Atif Khan, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, Gul Asghar Khan, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Choudhrary Iftikhar Nazir, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, Asad Alam Niazi, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms Shaista Pervaiz, Ms Kiran Haider, MNAs. The senior officers of the ministry and its subordinate departments’ representatives were also present in the meeting.