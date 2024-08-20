None of our stadiums meet international standards, admits PCB Chief

(PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi made a candid admission on Monday, acknowledging that none of Pakistan's cricket stadiums meet international standards.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fast approaching, the PCB is racing against time to upgrade its major venues, including Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium. During a visit to Gaddafi Stadium to review the ongoing renovation work, the PCB chairman expressed his determination to complete the necessary upgrades before the prestigious tournament. "There’s a huge difference between international stadiums and ours; none of our stadiums are currently up to international standards," he admitted.

Despite the challenges, the PCB chief remains optimistic. "Completing the upgrade work before the 2025 Champions Trophy is a difficult task, but I am confident it will be done. Once the renovations are complete, all teams, including India, will come," he asserted.

During his visit, Naqvi emphasized the critical need to adhere to the construction deadlines, instructing teams to work tirelessly, even through the challenging Monsoon season. He underlined that the project’s success hinges on a complete transformation of fan experience and facilities, declaring a "180-degree change" in the infrastructure to meet international expectations.

A London-based, globally renowned sports architecture firm, BDP Pattern, has been entrusted with the design and engineering overhaul, promising a state-of-the-art revamp that aligns with the best stadiums worldwide.

Naqvi praised the efforts of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which is working tirelessly to ensure the stadiums are transformed into world-class venues. "Our first priority is to provide basic facilities in the stadiums, and we are committed to making them some of the best in the world," he added.

Speaking to the press, the PCB chief acknowledged the significant challenges in upgrading Pakistan’s aging stadiums, which have lagged behind global standards. “Our stadiums were stuck in the 1980s model while the world has moved to 21st-century modern facilities. We need to improve the infrastructure and enhance the spectator experience,” he remarked.

Naqvi assured that despite the tight timeline, the renovation of two key enclosures and the main building of Gaddafi Stadium would be finalized within the next five months. He drew a comparison to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which was completed at the eleventh hour, assuring that Pakistan's venues would be ready well ahead of the tournament.

The PCB chairman also revealed plans for constructing a new stadium in Islamabad and establishing high-performance centers in Skardu and Abbottabad, furthering the board's commitment to elevating cricketing infrastructure across the country.

Responding to a question about provincial stadiums, the PCB head stated that the PCB had urged provincial governments to either upgrade these venues or transfer control to the PCB, promising swift action upon receiving the green light. On the matter of the nearby hotel at Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi disclosed that the PCB had acquired a building for conversion into a hotel, though the process is complex and time-consuming.