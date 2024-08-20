Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem meets CJCSC, praised for historic gold medal victory

Olympic record holder met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza praised for his historic achievement in securing Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record. The CJCSC commended Nadeem's hard work, dedication, and the significant milestone he has reached in Pakistan’s sports history, extending his best wishes for Nadeem's future endeavors.

Earlier this month, made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by setting a new Olympic record with a massive 92.97m throw in the javelin final, earning him the gold medal. This achievement marked him as Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medalist. He also surpassed the previous Olympic record of 90.57m, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Nadeem’s remarkable performance included two throws beyond the 90-meter mark, with his second attempt reaching 92.97m and his final attempt measuring 91.79m.