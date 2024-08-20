Ombudsman vows to digitize all records

Peshawar - Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal-ud-Din Shah has vowed to digitize all records and utilisation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in order to boost the efficiency of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman Secretariat staff.

He expressed these views while chairing a monthly meeting here at the Ombudsman Secretariat. Secretary Ombudsman Secretariat Johar Ali Shah and Director General (DG) Syed Muazzam Jamil also attended the meeting.

The Provincial Ombudsman emphasised on capacity building of secretariat staff as well as regional offices to enhance the investigative efficacy of investigation officers and advisors as well. He said that although paucity of resources is serious challenge for us but with the passage of time and support of provincial government, we will be able to overcome the problem.

“If some institutions are not cooperating and are lacking in execution of recommendations which creates resentments amongst the complainants in that cases we may take up with Chief Secretary for action. However, majority of departments have been fully cooperating and implementing the Ombudsman orders,” he remarked.

During the meeting decisions taken in previous meeting was discussed in which most cases, actions were taken. It was informed that during the month of July, a total of 1764 complaints were received and disposal ratio remained 29 percent. The performance of regional offices also came under discussion and it was decided to host separate meeting for heads of regional offices of Swat, DI Khan and Abbottabad to discuss their performance in details and problems being faced by regional offices can be addressed.

Ombudsman Jamalud Din Shah showed concern over the slow pace of decisions of cases and directed that no leniency be tolerated in terms of lacking of interest on the part of Investigation Officers (IO), and warned that every Investigation officer to wrap up their cases well in time.