Pakistan conducts successful launch of Shaheen-II

Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the military’s media wing, ISPR, announced on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the purpose of the training launch was to ensure troop preparedness, validate various technical parameters, and evaluate the performance of different sub-systems designed to improve accuracy and enhance survivability.

The test launch was observed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, the Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from strategic organizations.

The Director General of the Strategic Plans Division commended the technical expertise, dedication, and commitment of the scientists who contributed to this milestone achievement, the ISPR statement said.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the service chiefs extended their congratulations to the scientists and engineers for this accomplishment.