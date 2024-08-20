Pakistan earns $297m from IT services’ export during July

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $297 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25. This shows a growth of 32.46 percent as compared with the $224.950 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding month of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the computer services grew by 23.09 percent as it surged from $187.470 million last year to $230.750 million during July 2024.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 24.53 percent, from $62.780 million to $77.262 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 189.32 percent, from $0.067 million to $0.677 million. The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 6.06 percent from $0.033 million to $0.031 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services also dipped by 13.36 percent, from $57.982 million to $50.234 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 52.65 percent from $67.178 million to $102.546 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review decreased by 80.39 percent declining from $1.020 million to $0.200 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 89.03 percent, from $0.939 million to $0.103 million, whereas the exports of other information services rose by 19.75 percent, from $0.081 million to $0.097 million. The export of telecommunication services increased by 83.79 percent as these went up from $36.460 million to $67.010 million, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 49.55 percent during the month as its exports increased from $17.012 million to $25.442 million, whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 113.74 percent, from $19.448 million to $41.468 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.