Pakistan’s current account deficit drops 78pc in July to $162m

ISLAMAABD - Pakistan’s current account deficit was recorded at $162 million in July 2024, an amount that is a massive 78 percent lower than the same month of the previous fiscal year. According to the latest data of the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s current account deficit has recorded at $162 million in July 2024 as compared to a deficit of $741 million in the same period of the last year. In June this year, the country recorded a current account deficit of $313 million.

The country’s total exports rose by 11.3 percent YoY to $3.01 billion in July this year as compared to $2.71 billion in the same month of last year. However, it has declined by 2.2 percent as against the exports of $3.08 billion in the previous month. On the other hand, Pakistan’s imports have increased by 12.2 percent to $5.6 billion in July 2024 as against $4.99 billion in the same period of the previous year. On a monthly basis, it has declined by 1.3 percent. Accordingly, the trade deficit in goods and services rose 13.2 percent on an annual basis to $2.59 billion. On a monthly basis, it narrowed 0.3 percent.

The data further details that the workers’ remittances in July increased by 47.6 percent on a yearly basis to $3 billion as against $2.03 billion in July 2023. Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the remittances went down by 5.2 percent MoM as compared to $3.16 billion in the previous month, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday. The ministry of finance in its monthly report had projected that exports and imports will continue to observe an increasing trend and will remain within the range of $2.4-2.7 billion and $4.5-4.9 billion, respectively, in July 2024. In FY2024, the current account deficit shrank to $0.7 billion compared to $3.3 billion last year. Goods exports increased by 11.5 percent, reaching $31.1 billion, while imports remained at $53.2 billion, compared to $52.7 billion FY2023 (0.9 percent growth). This has led to a goods trade deficit of $22.1 billion, down from $24.8 billion last year. As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the export commodities that registered significant positive growth include Rice (61.8 percent), Fruits (49.2 percent), Cotton Yarn (24.8 percent), and Plastic Materials (79.3 percent). The major imported items include Petroleum products ($6.6 billion), Petroleum crude ($5.5 billion), LNG ($3.9 billion), and palm oil, plastic materials and Iron and steel ($7.1 billion). The service exports grew to $7.8 billion (2.8 percent up). In contrast, service imports were recorded at $10.1 billion (17.1 percent up), resulting in a service trade deficit of $2.3 billion compared to $1.0 billion in the previous year.