PCB announces all-pace attack for first Test against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the Playing XI for the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, set to begin on August 21. Pakistan will field an all-pace attack under the leadership of Shan Masood, who will be captaining his first home Test.

The pace lineup includes Pakistan's leading fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad, and Mir Hamza. The batting order is spearheaded by young openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, followed by the experienced duo of Shan Masood and star batter Babar Azam.

Newly-appointed vice-captain Saud Shakeel strengthens the middle order, which also features wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. This series opener marks only the second time in 28 years that Pakistan will field an all-pace attack in a home Test, a strategy last employed at the same venue against Sri Lanka in 2019.

The two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), will run from August 21 to September 4, with both matches now set to be played in Rawalpindi. Originally, the second Test was scheduled for the National Stadium in Karachi, but due to ongoing renovation work, the venue has been shifted.

The PCB, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), decided on the change to ensure the National Bank Stadium in Karachi is ready for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. "Due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules, the PCB and BCB have agreed to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," the PCB stated in a press release.